 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Stress Less Roller

Stress Less Roller

by Eliza & Wyld

Write a review
Eliza & Wyld Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Stress Less Roller
Eliza & Wyld Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Stress Less Roller

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our potent 250mg hemp extract roller designed to be fast acting when you need quick pain relief, and formulated with a therapeutic essential blend to help you, well, Stress Less. Keep this roller within reach at all times, in your car, desk drawer or diaper bag ready for when you need to release the tension. Roll the cool steel roller over your temples, wrists, neck and other pressure points to relax and relieve stress and tension.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Eliza & Wyld Logo
​We believe that to be your best you, you have to look after you.We are all our most productive when we are calm and positive, not when we are stressed and feeling overwhelmed. We know, because this company was built from the need to create space for breathing, believing and being. Self-care to us is a quiet mind, a restful nights sleep, the ability to focus, a moment to soothe yourself or relieve your painful muscles. We don't see our products as treats, we have created them to be natural honest fuel to keep your engine running, to support you, and to nourish you. Female founded in upstate New York, we bring to you a carefully crafted range of all natural, high potency CBD products designed to give you targeted everyday self care inside and out.The Eliza & Wyld CBD collection is consciously designed with all natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, for wellness with little impact to the planet.