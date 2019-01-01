About this product

CBD is for dogs too! Give your favorite furry friend the benefits of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Our veterinarian-formulated treats use water soluble hemp oil and contain the same proprietary formulas used in our other products, providing superior results in a tasty, dog-approved chew. Each package contains 30 treats. CBD dog treats Our veterinarian-formulated dog treats provide a full spectrum profile of synergistic compounds that are naturally present in our phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) organically grown hemp oil. These chews are tasty (or so we hear), with a hearty beef flavor that your dog will love. They’re easy to digest, too — meaning your dog enjoys the same fast absorption and quick relief that humans get with our other CBD products. But these supplement treats are specially formulated with your dog in mind. Our dog treats also use our PCR hemp oil in a water soluble powder format, making absorption into the bloodstream even greater. Usage instructions: 1-2 treats daily per 25 pounds 2MG CBD DOG TREATS INGREDIENTS 2 mg Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (Per Treat), Water, Dried Brewer’s Yeast, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sodium Alginate, Beef Liver Powder, Natural Bacon Flavor, Flaxseed Oil, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Organic Sweet Potato Powder, Sunflower Lecithin (Non-GMO), Citrus Pectin, Vitamin E, Sodium Propionate, Calcium Sulfate Dehydrate, Natural Mixed Tocopherols (Natural Preservative), Dextrin. ATTRIBUTES Full-Spectrum Profile Naturally Present Terpenes Zero THC MICROBIAL ANALYSIS Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g E. Coli = Negative Salmonella = Negative CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND) Lead: ND • Arsenic: ND Residual Solvents: ND KEY BENEFITS All Natural Manufactured in USA Organically Grown Hemp Veterinarian Formulated