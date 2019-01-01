 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CBD Dog Treats 2mg - Beef

by Ellis & Jane

CBD is for dogs too! Give your favorite furry friend the benefits of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Our veterinarian-formulated treats use water soluble hemp oil and contain the same proprietary formulas used in our other products, providing superior results in a tasty, dog-approved chew. Each package contains 30 treats. CBD dog treats Our veterinarian-formulated dog treats provide a full spectrum profile of synergistic compounds that are naturally present in our phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) organically grown hemp oil. These chews are tasty (or so we hear), with a hearty beef flavor that your dog will love. They’re easy to digest, too — meaning your dog enjoys the same fast absorption and quick relief that humans get with our other CBD products. But these supplement treats are specially formulated with your dog in mind. Our dog treats also use our PCR hemp oil in a water soluble powder format, making absorption into the bloodstream even greater. Usage instructions: 1-2 treats daily per 25 pounds 2MG CBD DOG TREATS INGREDIENTS 2 mg Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (Per Treat), Water, Dried Brewer’s Yeast, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sodium Alginate, Beef Liver Powder, Natural Bacon Flavor, Flaxseed Oil, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Organic Sweet Potato Powder, Sunflower Lecithin (Non-GMO), Citrus Pectin, Vitamin E, Sodium Propionate, Calcium Sulfate Dehydrate, Natural Mixed Tocopherols (Natural Preservative), Dextrin. ATTRIBUTES Full-Spectrum Profile Naturally Present Terpenes Zero THC MICROBIAL ANALYSIS Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g E. Coli = Negative Salmonella = Negative CONTAMINANT ANALYSIS Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND) Lead: ND • Arsenic: ND Residual Solvents: ND KEY BENEFITS All Natural Manufactured in USA Organically Grown Hemp Veterinarian Formulated

Ellis & Jane prides itself on providing pure, effective, THC free CBD products to our customers, friends and family. Our CBD comes from organic hemp crops with farmers and manufactures who share our values and dedication to a pure and highly effective CBD products. We recognize how important it is for people to experience the effects of CBD and improving their overall wellness without being fearful of consuming THC. That’s why we are committed to being a ZERO THC company.