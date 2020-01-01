 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Gummies (250mg)

by Ellis & Jane

About this product

Introducing Ellis & Jane CBD Gummies! Each gummy is naturally flavored grape, lemon or orange. Individual THC FREE CBD Gummies are 10mg each infused with the finest broad spectrum organic hemp-derived CBD for the most effect. They are perfect for gifts or for a sweet treat in the morning or at night. 10mg of CBD per individual gummy, 25 count per package, 250 mg total Benefits of Ellis & Jane Gummies (10mg) THC Free Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency Gluten free No artificial sweetners Delicious All-Natural flavor All-Natural coloring No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers Non-psychoactive, broad spectrum CBD extract derived from Colorado grown organic HEM

About this brand

Ellis & Jane prides itself on providing pure, effective, THC free CBD products to our customers, friends and family. Our CBD comes from organic hemp crops with farmers and manufactures who share our values and dedication to a pure and highly effective CBD products. We recognize how important it is for people to experience the effects of CBD and improving their overall wellness without being fearful of consuming THC. That’s why we are committed to being a ZERO THC company.