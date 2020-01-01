 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Jelly Beans - 10mg Assorted

CBD Jelly Beans - 10mg Assorted

by Ellis & Jane

Ellis & Jane Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Jelly Beans - 10mg Assorted

Our old fashioned CBD jelly beans are made by the original Jelly Belly™ creator, David Klein! NEW STOCK DUE TO HIGH DEMAND! Our Jelly Beans are made in small batches with 38 different flavors. These broad spectrum CBD jelly beans include the finest THC-Free CBD from organic Colorado hemp. Each 10mg jelly bean is sugar sanded on the outside. Each jelly bean contains 10mg of CBD and can promote a calm sense of well being. 10mg CBD per jelly bean, 20 count per bottle THC free Non-psychoactive Broad spectrum CBD extract derived from organic Colorado hemp. Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency Gluten free Store at room temperature CBD JELLY BEAN FLAVORS: The beans are available in 38 different flavors, including toasted marshmallow, Pina Colada, strawberry cheesecake, cinnamon, spicy licorice, and more.

About this brand

Ellis & Jane prides itself on providing pure, effective, THC free CBD products to our customers, friends and family. Our CBD comes from organic hemp crops with farmers and manufactures who share our values and dedication to a pure and highly effective CBD products. We recognize how important it is for people to experience the effects of CBD and improving their overall wellness without being fearful of consuming THC. That’s why we are committed to being a ZERO THC company.