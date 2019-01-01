About this product

Use our 250mg Natural, Flavorless CBD Oil without THC to help restore and release the body’s stressors without the psychoactive effects of THC. The power of the whole plant is delivered. Ellis & Jane’s natural flavored CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids creating a synergistic effect. Ellis & Jane natural CBD Oil is made from organic hemp with just three simple ingredients. 250MG NATURAL FLAVOR CBD OIL DESCRIPTION: 250mg natural flavor / flavorless CBD oil Made from organic hemp Broad spectrum terpene profile Designed for Daily Use AM and PM Use Sublingual or Topically THC Free – you will not fail a drug test Independent lab tested Phytocannabinoid rich Increased bioavailability No GMO No PESTICIDES Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced. Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives ABOUT 250MG CBD OIL: 8.33mg CBD per serving Serving size: 1 dropper (1ml) Servings per container: 30 servings per bottle DOSAGE: Determine your initial dosage based on your weight, gauge how your body reacts to that dosage amount of CBD (start at 8.33mg); increase gradually while monitoring CBD response until you find the optimal dosage. Shake before use, place one dropperful under tongue for one to two minutes, and then swallow. INGREDIENTS: Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and Grapeseed Oil.