Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
500mg CBD oil with peppermint oil and stevia for flavor Made from organic hemp Broad spectrum terpene profile Designed for Daily Use AM and PM Use Sublingual or Topically THC Free – you will not fail a drug test Independent lab tested Phytocannabinoid rich Increased bioavailability No GMO No PESTICIDES Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced. Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives About 500mg CBD Oil: 16.67mg CBD per serving Serving size: 1 dropper (1ml) Servings per container: 30 servings per bottle Dosage: Determine your initial dosage based on your weight, gauge how your body reacts to that dosage amount of CBD (start at 16.67mg); increase gradually while monitoring CBD response until you find the optimal dosage. Shake before use, place one dropperful under tongue for one to two minutes, and then swallow. Ingredients: Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil for Flavor and Stevia.
