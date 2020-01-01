 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Oil 500mg - Mint

by Ellis & Jane

$59.95MSRP

About this product

500mg CBD oil with peppermint oil and stevia for flavor Made from organic hemp Broad spectrum terpene profile Designed for Daily Use AM and PM Use Sublingual or Topically THC Free – you will not fail a drug test Independent lab tested Phytocannabinoid rich Increased bioavailability No GMO No PESTICIDES Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced. Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives About 500mg CBD Oil: 16.67mg CBD per serving Serving size: 1 dropper (1ml) Servings per container: 30 servings per bottle Dosage: Determine your initial dosage based on your weight, gauge how your body reacts to that dosage amount of CBD (start at 16.67mg); increase gradually while monitoring CBD response until you find the optimal dosage. Shake before use, place one dropperful under tongue for one to two minutes, and then swallow. Ingredients: Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil for Flavor and Stevia.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Ellis & Jane prides itself on providing pure, effective, THC free CBD products to our customers, friends and family. Our CBD comes from organic hemp crops with farmers and manufactures who share our values and dedication to a pure and highly effective CBD products. We recognize how important it is for people to experience the effects of CBD and improving their overall wellness without being fearful of consuming THC. That’s why we are committed to being a ZERO THC company.