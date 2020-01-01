Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 900mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
500mg natural flavor CBD oil Broad spectrum terpene profile Designed for Daily Use AM and PM Use Sublingual or Topically THC Free – you will not fail a drug test Independent lab tested Phytocannabinoid rich Increased bioavailability Made from organically grown hemp No GMO No PESTICIDES Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced. Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives
