TOPICAL CBD SALVE WITH BEESWAX AND ESSENTIAL OILS Find targeted relief for joint pain and inflammation with the help of our topical CBD Salve. Our balm is an ideal choice for those seeking fast relief of muscle or joint discomfort and soreness. Ellis & Jane's salve contains broad spectrum CBD oil made with organic hemp, beeswax, organic lavender and eucalyptus essential oils. This balm smells and feels as good as it works! Your skin is the largest organ of your body — meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast relief. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy of treatment. With our salve, the CBD effect begins as soon as the product is absorbed. Our salves are excellent for those suffering from joint discomfort, skin-specific conditions like eczema or psoriasis and for targeting irritation and inflammation directly at the site. CBD SALVE DESCRIPTION Broad spectrum terpene profile Made from organically grown hemp THC Free – you will not fail a drug test Independent lab tested Phytocannabinoid rich No GMO No PESTICIDES Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced. Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives PRODUCT: 500mg CBD per container Each container contains either 1oz or 2oz DOSAGE: Apply a small amount to skin and rub in thoroughly as needed throughout the day. INGREDIENTS: Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Beeswax, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Organic Lavender Essential Oil and Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil.