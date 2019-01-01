About this product

Our CBD softgel capsules contain no THC and are packed full of broad-spectrum, water soluble, phytocannabinoid CBD oil rich with terpenes. Created with advanced nanoemulsion technology, these CBD softgels are quickly absorbed in the system 3 to 5 times faster than CBD delivered in standard oil form. Ellis & Jane’s softgels contain a full spectrum profile (without any THC) of all the synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes that naturally occur in the flowers and entire plant – known as the “entourage effect”. Our CBD softgels can help support pain relief, anxiety, stress, inflammation and promote overall well-being. CBD 25MG SOFTGEL DESCRIPTION: Broad spectrum terpene profile THC Free – you will not fail a drug test Independent lab tested Phytocannabinoid rich Increased bioavailability Made from organically grown hemp No GMO No PESTICIDES. Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced. Free of gluten, sugar, dairy, soy and preservatives PRODUCT: 25mg CBD per serving Serving size: 1 capsule, depending on dosage Servings per container: 30 capsules or 750mg DOSAGE: Determine your initial dosage based on your weight, gauge how your body reacts to that dosage amount of CBD (start at 25mg); increase gradually while monitoring CBD response until you find the optimal dosage. INGREDIENTS: Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water. No Artificial Colors.