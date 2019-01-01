About this product

Revitalize, restore and release the body’s stressors without any THC/psychoactive effects. The power of the whole plant is delivered. Ellis & Jane’s CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids creating a synergistic effect. Ellis & Jane CBD Oils are created from three simple ingredients. Description: • Broad spectrum terpene profile • Designed for Daily Use AM and PM • Use Sublingual or Topically • THC Free – you will not fail a drug test • Independent lab tested • Phytocannabinoid rich • Increased bioavailability • Made from organically grown hemp • No GMO • No PESTICIDES. • Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced. • Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives Product: • 8.33mg CBD per serving • Serving size: 1 dropper (1ml) • Servings per container: 30 servings per bottle Dosage: Determine your initial dosage based on your weight, gauge how your body reacts to that dosage amount of CBD (start at 8.33mg); increase gradually while monitoring CBD response until you find the optimal dosage. Shake before use, place one dropperful under tongue for one to two minutes, and then swallow Ingredients: Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Grape Seed Oil