Metal Dabber Tool
by Luvbuds
1 piece
$2.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The perfect gift for your favorite dabber! Undoubtedly, the only nail a modern dabber will need! You will be able to use this titanium nail with any water pipe you ever purchase! The Universal Nail kit includes an innovative universal domeless titanium nail that will fit any water pipe or vaping apparatus. The Mobile Dabber Gift Pack Includes: 1 – universal titanium nail for dabbing 1 – titanium carb cap to help eliminate loss and waste with each dab 1 – 5ml silicone jar (assorted colors) 1 – durable and discrete wooden box to use for storage when your nail is not in use. The Universal Nail fits every piece! male or female ; 10mm, 14/16mm, or 18/19mm diameter. This covers more than 97% of the vaping apparatuses on the market, so this nail will fit your existing and future smoking devices. The Innovative Design of this nail makes it a must have for every household! The titanium nail is Grade 2 titanium and is one of the cleanest ways to enjoy dabs. The Universal Nail is versatile enough to be switched between a 14mm male water pipe to an 18mm female connection on your friend’s piece in a matter of moments. You just have to wait for the nail to cool before transitioning the it to a new piece.
Be the first to review this product.