Cherry Jubilee Sauce Cartridge
by Elyon CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cherry Jubilee Sauce Cartridge by Elyon Cannabis
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Elyon Cannabis
Nested in the vineyards of Sonoma County you will find Elyon Cannabis farms. Elyon Cannabis is grown in greenhouses under the perfect Sonoma County sunshine. It is hand-grown in enriched soil, fed with organic (OMRI Certified) nutrients, and harvested at the peak of freshness before being slow cured. These pristine conditions combined with decades of cultivation experience help us grow some of the most flavorful and potent cannabis in California.