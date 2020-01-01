Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Double Mint by Natural Genetics Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of signature genetics. By pairing SinMint Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip, NSG backcrosses Mint Chocolate Chip with its mother plant, reinforcing the sweet, minty terpenes of this strain’s resinous, rock-like buds. Double Mint has a punctual 63-day flowering time and generous resin production, making it a perfect strain for extraction. Its sedative effects and mind-numbing euphoria make it an ideal “end of the day” strain to shrug off stress and be so chill, you’re minty.