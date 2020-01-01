 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 5g 4 pack

Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 5g 4 pack

by Elyon Cannabis

Write a review
Elyon Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 5g 4 pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 5g 4 pack by Elyon Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

About this brand

Elyon Cannabis Logo
Nested in the vineyards of Sonoma County you will find Elyon Cannabis farms. Elyon Cannabis is grown in greenhouses under the perfect Sonoma County sunshine. It is hand-grown in enriched soil, fed with organic (OMRI Certified) nutrients, and harvested at the peak of freshness before being slow cured. These pristine conditions combined with decades of cultivation experience help us grow some of the most flavorful and potent cannabis in California.