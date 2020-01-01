 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SFV OG Pre-Roll 5g 4 pack

by Elyon Cannabis

Elyon Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls SFV OG Pre-Roll 5g 4 pack

SFV OG Pre-Roll 5g 4 pack by Elyon Cannabis

SFV OG

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

Nested in the vineyards of Sonoma County you will find Elyon Cannabis farms. Elyon Cannabis is grown in greenhouses under the perfect Sonoma County sunshine. It is hand-grown in enriched soil, fed with organic (OMRI Certified) nutrients, and harvested at the peak of freshness before being slow cured. These pristine conditions combined with decades of cultivation experience help us grow some of the most flavorful and potent cannabis in California.