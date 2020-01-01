About this product

SFV OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for people who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its indica body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine.