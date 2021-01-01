Delta 8 Disposable Vape 1 Gram | Indica ~ Mochi
by ElyxrWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
2018 Farm Bill compliant Delta 8 Disposables. Amazing taste and top of the line terpene profiles. Equipped with a 1 mL (1g) tank with a fully charged 280mAh battery built in. Each draw delivers a strong sense of ease and balance. Pause, puff, and keep motivating with Elyxr Disposables.
About this brand
Elyxr
Lab tested, and highly potent Delta-8, Delta-10, and THC-O products.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.