THC-O Cartridge 1 Gram | Indica ~ Sensei Star
by Elyxr
About this product
Elyxr's all-new THC-O Carts are very similar to our Delta-8, but much more potent! These carts are stronger and longer lasting than our D8 & D10 variants. Expect a relaxing, Indica-like high, accompanied with a calming warmth and slight head buzz.
About this brand
Elyxr
Lab tested, and highly potent Delta-8, Delta-10, and THC-O products.
