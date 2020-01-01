 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Our HIT product line comes in three sizes, 300mg refillable cartridges, 3g in 5ml syringes, and 9g in 15ml amber bottles. If you are new to our HIT line, or THC oils we recommend starting off with our refillable cartridge. If experienced with THC oil, or using a tank, we would recommend the 5ml syringes or 15ml amber bottles. Our current flavors include: Chocolate Espresso This flavor is robust and full bodied, with a taste reminds you of a strong coffee or dark beer. It is perfect for anyone who wants a stouter blend and a throatier hit. Praline Creamsicle This creamy blend has hints of caramel, vanilla ice cream, and orange creamsicle, and is for those who want a smoother experience.

No one should be prevented from living the life they want because of illness. Joint pain shouldn’t keep you from enjoying outdoors or exercising, anxiety shouldn’t limit where you go and how productive you are in life, cancer, as well as the side effects of its treatment, can be better managed through the use of our medications. At E&M Medicals, our aim is to create clean and quality grade products which will help you achieve a state of physical, mental, and emotional well-being.