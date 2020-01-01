 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Raw CO2 THC & CBD Oils

Raw CO2 THC & CBD Oils

by E&M Medicals

Raw CO2 THC & CBD Oils

About this product

A comforting blend that will soothe your senses with its relaxing sweet and floral scent. This infusion takes away your stress and anxiety as it unwinds your mind, leaving it balanced and relaxed. This grounding woodsy blend is nostalgic as it reminds you of an early fall day. With a spice like scent that awakens the mind, leaving it balanced and focused, as a cozy warmth permeates your body. This strong blend instantly invigorates the mind, bringing it a clarity that will cause you to be focused and stimulated. This scent has a fresh smell that leaves the body feeling cleansed, uplifting ones mood within an instant.

About this brand

No one should be prevented from living the life they want because of illness. Joint pain shouldn’t keep you from enjoying outdoors or exercising, anxiety shouldn’t limit where you go and how productive you are in life, cancer, as well as the side effects of its treatment, can be better managed through the use of our medications. At E&M Medicals, our aim is to create clean and quality grade products which will help you achieve a state of physical, mental, and emotional well-being.