  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Animal Mints
Hybrid

Animal Mints

by Ember Valley

Ember Valley Cannabis Flower Animal Mints

Animal Mints

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

