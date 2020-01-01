 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dosi Face

by Ember Valley

Ember Valley Cannabis Flower Dosi Face

About this product

About this strain

Dosi Face

Dosi Face

Coming from Archive Seed Bank, Dosi Face is a cross between a Do-Si-Dos #22 and their staple Face Off OG Bx1. Dosi Face takes the potency of Face Off OG and pairs it alongside the delicious flavor profile of Do-Si-Dos with dank pine, grape, and earth notes. This sativa may provide a cerebral buzz that will also bring your body into deep relaxation.

 

About this brand

Ember Valley Logo