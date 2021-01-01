 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gelatti
Hybrid

Gelatti

by Ember Valley

Write a review
Ember Valley Cannabis Flower Gelatti

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Ember Valley Logo

About this strain

Gelatti

Gelatti
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Linalool
  3. Humulene

Gelatti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Gelato and Biscotti. This strain is hard to find outside of California (like most strains from Cookies). The effects of Gelatti are known to be relaxing. Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review