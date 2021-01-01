About this product
Ember Valley
Ice
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made by combining multiple strains into one seed line: Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva. This strain produces sedating effects accompanied with a body buzz. Ice has an aroma that smells like diesel. Growers say this strain produces high yields with incredible trichome production. Ice is the ideal strain for a lazy afternoon at home when you have nothing to do.
