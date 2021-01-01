About this product
About this brand
Ember Valley
About this strain
It's It
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Just like the trademarked ice cream sandwich, plain and simple, It’s It is It. Bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain crosses a female Gelato and a male Mint Chocolate Chip. It puts out a desert terpene profile of sweet mint and fruity cookies, and it’s noted as a great daytime strain.
