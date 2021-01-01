 Loading…

Hybrid

It's It

by Ember Valley

Ember Valley Cannabis Flower It's It

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

It's It

It's It
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Just like the trademarked ice cream sandwich, plain and simple, It’s It is It. Bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain crosses a female Gelato and a male Mint Chocolate Chip. It puts out a desert terpene profile of sweet mint and fruity cookies, and it’s noted as a great daytime strain.

