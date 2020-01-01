 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Orange Peels Live Resin 1g
Indica

Orange Peels Live Resin 1g

by Ember Valley

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Peel

Orange Peel

Orange Peel is a focused, indica-dominant strain from Franchise Genetics that crosses GSC with Orange Juice. Orange Peel is entrancing to the human eye, with big spiky buds that show off kelly green colored leaves, and its pistils are short in stature and produce a bright orange hue. Orange Peel has an aroma of peppery blood orange and it relays a citrusy sweet smoke. This strain has high amounts of caryophyllene and is a mood-booster that will bring relaxation. We suggest pairing it with a night at home and comedy sitcom reruns!

About this brand

Ember Valley Logo