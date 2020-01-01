About this product

Riff OG is Ember Valley’s signature variety of the world-famous OG Kush we have all grown to love. It boasts a unique aroma with hints of crisp citrus, tangerine, jet fuel, and pine. This strain will mellow you out in addition to a highly-focused head high. The potency of this strain promotes long-lasting psychoactive effects, perfect for a dinner with the in-laws.