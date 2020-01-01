 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Riff OG

by Ember Valley

About this product

Riff OG is Ember Valley’s signature variety of the world-famous OG Kush we have all grown to love. It boasts a unique aroma with hints of crisp citrus, tangerine, jet fuel, and pine. This strain will mellow you out in addition to a highly-focused head high. The potency of this strain promotes long-lasting psychoactive effects, perfect for a dinner with the in-laws.

About this brand

