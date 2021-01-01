 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Special Kush #1
Indica

Special Kush #1

by Ember Valley

Write a review
Ember Valley Cannabis Flower Special Kush #1

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Ember Valley Logo

About this strain

Special Kush #1

Special Kush #1

Special Kush #1 by Royal Queen Seeds is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that descends from the original varieties of the Afghanistan and Pakistan region. Those who love the physical and deeply relaxing effects typical of indicas won’t be disappointed by the heavy-hitting qualities of Special Kush #1. This indica isn’t difficult to cultivate, but she requires a warm environment and plenty of room to grow wild for best results. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review