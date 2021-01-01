 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Watermelon
Indica

Watermelon

by Ember Valley

Write a review
Ember Valley Cannabis Flower Watermelon

Watermelon

Watermelon
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

