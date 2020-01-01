 Loading…

Hybrid

Zookies Pre-Roll 1g

by Ember Valley

Zookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

