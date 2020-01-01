 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Emerald Bay Extracts

About this product

Total cannabinoids: 75.7% The effect of Quantum Inferno is extremely strong and long-lasting, but without any of the jitteriness or paranoia often associated with massive amounts of THC. As for the taste and aroma, it is a blend of fuel and pepper with a unique sweet evergreen scent. The effects of the strain are both energizing and uplifting at the same time. The high is cerebral and does not offer that much of a body buzz which is to be expected of such a strain.

About this brand

Emerald Bay Extracts Logo