Total cannabinoids: 75.7% The effect of Quantum Inferno is extremely strong and long-lasting, but without any of the jitteriness or paranoia often associated with massive amounts of THC. As for the taste and aroma, it is a blend of fuel and pepper with a unique sweet evergreen scent. The effects of the strain are both energizing and uplifting at the same time. The high is cerebral and does not offer that much of a body buzz which is to be expected of such a strain.