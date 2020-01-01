 Loading…
  5. Lava Cake
Hybrid

Lava Cake

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Some users who smoke this strain say that it smells similar to freshly baked goods. The high you get from smoking Lava Cake will put your mind and body into a deep state of relaxation. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Lava Cake buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green that are camouflaged by dense and glistening trichomes.

Your cannabis company deserves packaging that works for you, through good customer experiences and focusing on your exceptional qualities. Evolve your packaging, and become a Retail Ready brand. Through a 15 or 30 minute starter consultation you'll have an assessment and starter plan, to address the unique challenges you face in the market. When you've got follow up questions your packaging consultant will be there to help guide you, to the answers you need and plan steps to get your products succeeding based on your goals. Visit the site to schedule your call today.