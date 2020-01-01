 Loading…

Indica

Berry White Rosin 1g

by Emerald Cup

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Berry White

Berry White
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

About this brand

Emerald Cup Logo
Emerald Cup Products proudly set the industry standard for safe, consistent, and sustainably grown cannabis products of the highest quality. Our cannabis is locally grown by responsible, sustainable farmers who care about the land and environment. All of our cannabis products start with the finest flowers grown naturally without pesticides. Emerald Cup Product’s master cultivators carefully select the very best genetics known for superior taste and potency, and our artisan hash makers work hard to ensure that Emerald Cup Concentrates are consistent, high-quality, and the absolute finest available. We know that our products reliability, safety, and consistency matters. Every batch of our flowers and concentrates is independently lab tested and certified for potency, microbiological contaminants, pesticides, and plant growth regulators.