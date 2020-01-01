 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chem 4 OG Shatter 1g

Chem 4 OG Shatter 1g

by Emerald Extracts

Write a review
Emerald Extracts Concentrates Solvent Chem 4 OG Shatter 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chem 4

Chem 4

Part of the prominent line of Chemdog strains, Chemdog 4 is known to deliver a balance of cerebral invigoration alongside relaxed full-body effects. Its smell has been likened to citrus or even Pine-Sol, with a lemon flavor. With light-green buds, Chemdawg 4 grows to be a fairly tall plant, reaching up to 7 feet outdoors and 4-5 feet indoors, and its flowering time is 9-10 weeks. It often appears to have a large amount of crystals, with orange hairs growing from the buds. 

About this brand

Emerald Extracts Logo