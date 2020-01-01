 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Huckleberry Sour Pull and Snap 1g
Hybrid

Huckleberry Sour Pull and Snap 1g

by Emerald Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Huckleberry

Huckleberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The origins and genetics of Huckleberry are under debate, but there is no disputing the strain’s unmistakable berry aroma. The flower is compact, light green in color, and generally covered in orange hairs. Huckleberry plants have a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and produce average yields. They might be a bit tricky for the novice grower. The effects of this strain are on the milder side and largely reported as relaxing, cutting through stress without the cloudiness. Undoubtedly, this strain is best known for its intense fruity smell and taste, similar to its relative Blueberry.

About this brand

Emerald Extracts Logo