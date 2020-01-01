 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Tangelo Kush Pull n Snap 1g

Tangelo Kush Pull n Snap 1g

by Emerald Extracts

Emerald Extracts Concentrates Solvent Tangelo Kush Pull n Snap 1g

About this strain

Tangelo Kush

Tangelo Kush

A tangelo is a hybrid fruit that crosses the sweetness of a tangerine with the size and tartness of a pomelo (or grapefruit). So, it makes sense that Tangelo Kush, a tangy citrus hybrid, would be the cannabis equivalent. Chemdawg and Bermese Kush combine their unique and flavorful properties to turn Tangelo Kush into a delicious mixture of skunky, sour citrus zest that emphasizes flavor over potency. When ground into shake the diesel lemon musk is intensified and produces a smoke that is a sweet mix of sour and earthy notes when exhaled. The effects of Tangelo Kush go straight to your head and provide a relaxing solution to anxiety, depression, and can be a great way to stimulate your appetite.

