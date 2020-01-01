 Loading…
  5. Tangelo Kush Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Tangelo Kush Shatter 1g

by Emerald Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Tangelo Kush

A tangelo is a hybrid fruit that crosses the sweetness of a tangerine with the size and tartness of a pomelo (or grapefruit). So, it makes sense that Tangelo Kush, a tangy citrus hybrid, would be the cannabis equivalent. Chemdawg and Bermese Kush combine their unique and flavorful properties to turn Tangelo Kush into a delicious mixture of skunky, sour citrus zest that emphasizes flavor over potency. When ground into shake the diesel lemon musk is intensified and produces a smoke that is a sweet mix of sour and earthy notes when exhaled. The effects of Tangelo Kush go straight to your head and provide a relaxing solution to anxiety, depression, and can be a great way to stimulate your appetite.

About this brand

