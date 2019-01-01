About this product

This slightly Indica dominant 60/40 strain delivers an extremely powerful, euphoria-inducing and energizing high. Abduction is sure to take you on a trip, every time you go back for some more of this sugary goodness. The Experience: With the color of peach conserves and the smell of sugar, gas and notes of tropical fruit, this Abduction concentrate excites the senses and makes one eager to indulge. I have my e-nail set to 490°F and I wrestle a dab the size of two matchheads onto the end of my stick, dropping it onto the nail and inhaling, I’m shocked at how sugary it tastes, exhaling I taste yet more sugar with notes of grape candy and an elusive lemon flavor. After ingestion, a nice energized clearheaded feeling comes over me accompanied by a sense of relief and joy. Good for daytime applications when one is on the go and needs to be in crush mode. Color: Peach Conserves Texture: Crystalized Honey Smell: Sugar, gas, and notes of tropical fruit Taste: Sugar with notes of grape candy and an elusive lemon flavor Effects: Energizing clearheaded feeling accompanied by a sense of relief and joy. Good for daytime application when one is on the go.