  Abduction

Abduction

by Emerald Family Farms

Abduction

This slightly Indica dominant 60/40 strain delivers an extremely powerful, euphoria-inducing and energizing high. Abduction is sure to take you on a trip, every time you go back for some more of this sugary goodness. The Experience: With the color of peach conserves and the smell of sugar, gas and notes of tropical fruit, this Abduction concentrate excites the senses and makes one eager to indulge. I have my e-nail set to 490°F and I wrestle a dab the size of two matchheads onto the end of my stick, dropping it onto the nail and inhaling, I’m shocked at how sugary it tastes, exhaling I taste yet more sugar with notes of grape candy and an elusive lemon flavor. After ingestion, a nice energized clearheaded feeling comes over me accompanied by a sense of relief and joy. Good for daytime applications when one is on the go and needs to be in crush mode. Color: Peach Conserves Texture: Crystalized Honey Smell: Sugar, gas, and notes of tropical fruit Taste: Sugar with notes of grape candy and an elusive lemon flavor Effects: Energizing clearheaded feeling accompanied by a sense of relief and joy. Good for daytime application when one is on the go.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.