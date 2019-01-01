About this product

The AJ Sour strain is a rare 65/35 sativa dominant of the righteous classic Sour Diesel strain and an unknown hybrid. While the genetics may be shrouded in secrecy, the more balanced version high of this cannabis powerhouse strain is sure to please. Those seeking the most bang for their buck when it comes to potency and a super-strong diesel aroma that comes with it will be a new fan of AJ Sour. The loud gassy aroma of these buds jumps right out at you. Also known as AJ’s Sour Diesel, the frosty covered nuggets are densely formed and medium in size. More compact than it’s parent strain, yet similarly sticky and may require a grinder to prepare them for smoking. Prepare for liftoff, the skyrocketing effects of this strain will send you on a euphoric journey. The effects are positively energizing, creatively stimulating and sure to blast any negativity or physical stress into a thing of the past. Effects: Creativity, Energizing, Euphoria, Happiness Flavor Profile: Diesel, Skunk, Gas Aromas: Diesel, Skunk, Gas May Relieve: Chronic Pain, Depression, Headaches, Insomnia, Loss of Appetite, Migraines, PTSD, Stress