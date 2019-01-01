About this product

Alien OG is a super potent hybrid strain that brings the best effects of both the sativa and indica high. The perfect balance of physical sedation and mental imagination, this inter-galactic smoke is a slightly Indica-dominant 60/40 hybrid that provides the best of both worlds. Alien OG puts a new twist on the classic OG flavor and effect, with a smoking experience that is sure to abduct you into a realm of serenity. The Experience: After popping the top on the jar a bright orange marmalade colored concentrate catches my eye and the smell draws me in with a marvelous bouquet of sugar, pine, and gas with notes of berries, candy and in the background hides a classic OG aroma. I set the e-nail to 490°F, gather about an 1/8th of a gram on the end of my dab tool and drop it on the nail and inhale deeply. As I blow the smoke out, the flavor of orange, sugar, lemon, citrus, and pine pass over my pallet. For the 2nd dab, I leave the e-nail at 490°F to check if I really just tasted oranges, sugar, lemons, citrus, and pine and indeed I did. After ingestion, my eyes feel tight and my lids drop slightly, I feel as though I’ve put on an angora headband and the blanker on the couch at the moment is my true friend. But this Alien OG turns out to be a creeper, so as I’m writing this the colors in the room are intensifying and a deep relaxing state washes over my mind and body. Alien OG is a powerful extract that creeps over a longer period of time than most people may be used to, so when ingesting, it’s best to wait a few minutes in between applications to judge how it’s affecting you. Good for evening applications. Color: Orange Marmalade Texture: Jam Smell: a marvelous bouquet of sugar, pine and gas with notes of berries candy and in the background hides a classic OG aroma Taste: A blend of orange, sugar, lemon, citrus, and pine Effects: Alien OG is a powerful extract that creeps and creeps. It starts with a slight drop of the eyelids and the feeling that you just put on a fuzzy hat or headband. As the minute’s pass, light and colors intensify, the mind goes into a meditative state and the body completely relaxes. Alien OG is a powerful extract that creeps over a longer period of time than most people may be used to, so when ingesting, it’s best to wait a few minutes in between applications to judge how it’s affecting you. Good for evening applications.