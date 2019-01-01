 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Emerald Family Farms

About this product

Alien OG is a super potent hybrid strain that brings the best effects of both the sativa and indica high. The perfect balance of physical sedation and mental imagination, this inter-galactic smoke is a slightly Indica-dominant 60/40 hybrid that provides the best of both worlds. Alien OG puts a new twist on the classic OG flavor and effect, with a smoking experience that is sure to abduct you into a realm of serenity. The Experience: After popping the top on the jar a bright orange marmalade colored concentrate catches my eye and the smell draws me in with a marvelous bouquet of sugar, pine, and gas with notes of berries, candy and in the background hides a classic OG aroma. I set the e-nail to 490°F, gather about an 1/8th of a gram on the end of my dab tool and drop it on the nail and inhale deeply. As I blow the smoke out, the flavor of orange, sugar, lemon, citrus, and pine pass over my pallet. For the 2nd dab, I leave the e-nail at 490°F to check if I really just tasted oranges, sugar, lemons, citrus, and pine and indeed I did. After ingestion, my eyes feel tight and my lids drop slightly, I feel as though I’ve put on an angora headband and the blanker on the couch at the moment is my true friend. But this Alien OG turns out to be a creeper, so as I’m writing this the colors in the room are intensifying and a deep relaxing state washes over my mind and body. Alien OG is a powerful extract that creeps over a longer period of time than most people may be used to, so when ingesting, it’s best to wait a few minutes in between applications to judge how it’s affecting you. Good for evening applications. Color: Orange Marmalade Texture: Jam Smell: a marvelous bouquet of sugar, pine and gas with notes of berries candy and in the background hides a classic OG aroma Taste: A blend of orange, sugar, lemon, citrus, and pine Effects: Alien OG is a powerful extract that creeps and creeps. It starts with a slight drop of the eyelids and the feeling that you just put on a fuzzy hat or headband. As the minute’s pass, light and colors intensify, the mind goes into a meditative state and the body completely relaxes. Alien OG is a powerful extract that creeps over a longer period of time than most people may be used to, so when ingesting, it’s best to wait a few minutes in between applications to judge how it’s affecting you. Good for evening applications.

About this strain

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.