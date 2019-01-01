 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Animal Cookies

by Emerald Family Farms

Animal Cookies

About this product

The Animal Cookies strain is the indica leaning 60/40 hybrid cross of two cannabis classics, G.S.C. (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies) and Fire OG. Animal Cookies has a complex sweet, yet sour aroma with heavy full-body indica effects. The Animal Cookies buds are a dense, frosty green with purple hues. The flavor can be described as hashy or just plain strong and potent. Animal Cookies delivers expanding hits that bring on a serious full-bodied high that settles in fairly quickly. These heavy, almost narcotic indica effects, are known to provide pain relief, relaxation, and sleep. Emotional well-being accompanies this relaxation so that users typically feel remarkably comfortable and contented. The Animal Cookies strain is a good selection for end of the day activities. Effects: Sedating, Relaxing Flavor: Hashy, Spice, Skunk Aroma: Skunk, Spice, Hash May Relieve: Pain, Cramping, Insomnia

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.