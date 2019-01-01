About this product

The Animal Cookies strain is the indica leaning 60/40 hybrid cross of two cannabis classics, G.S.C. (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies) and Fire OG. Animal Cookies has a complex sweet, yet sour aroma with heavy full-body indica effects. The Animal Cookies buds are a dense, frosty green with purple hues. The flavor can be described as hashy or just plain strong and potent. Animal Cookies delivers expanding hits that bring on a serious full-bodied high that settles in fairly quickly. These heavy, almost narcotic indica effects, are known to provide pain relief, relaxation, and sleep. Emotional well-being accompanies this relaxation so that users typically feel remarkably comfortable and contented. The Animal Cookies strain is a good selection for end of the day activities. Effects: Sedating, Relaxing Flavor: Hashy, Spice, Skunk Aroma: Skunk, Spice, Hash May Relieve: Pain, Cramping, Insomnia