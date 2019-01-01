About this product

Banana OG is an indica-dominant 70/30 cross of the infamous OG Kush and the Banana Kush strain. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, your lungs and taste buds will thank you after inhaling this sweet treat. Banana OG lives up to its name, delivering a pleasant tropical smell that bursts out of this strains flowers with notes of Banana accompanied with citrus undertones. Breaking down this bud gives off even more dank, earthy scents typically associated with kush varieties. Besides the stand out smell and flavor, Banana OG packs a punch. Users report a creeper buzz that is slower to get going, yet slams you with a long lasting balanced combination of both cerebral and body highs. Its best to let this one kick in first before going back for more, which is tuff to do considering the awesome flavor, but with some of the highest THC levels in the world this strain can leave even the most seasoned smoker with a serious couch lock. Initial effects can be euphoric and mood lifting, followed by a total body relaxation with both mind and body humming along at a pleasurable pace. Hunger and sleepiness follow. Banana OG is a good choice for reducing muscle pain and inflammation. The overall mellowing effects of Banana OG may reduce stress, depression, and anxiety. Users report higher levels of creative inspired thinking that’s long-lasting and enjoyable in a variety of situations. Banana OG is best when smoked out of a clean pipe or rolled into a joint to preserve its unique flavor.