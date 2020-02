About this product

Banana Punch is a wonderfully flavorful 50/50 Hybrid cross of Banana OG and the Purple Punch strains. The Banana Punch strain was selected for its unique tropical pineapple terpene profile, tranquilizing indica high and it’s supreme hash making qualities. Expect an aroma of ripe bananas and fruity spice when you open the jar and a flavor profile that lives up to its name. A delightful essence of bananas and berries is apparent in the flavor along with the strong OG spice that speaks to the sheer potency of this strain. The nugs are completely caked in a heavy layer of trichomes. The color that does peek through ranges from vibrant greens to with hues of purple with burnt orange hairs. The high of Banana Punch is tranquilizing and a bit of a creeper, as it slowly yet unrelentingly induces a deep state of full body relaxation.