  5. Berry Blossom
Hybrid

Berry Blossom

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Berry Blossom

About this product

About this strain

Berry Blossom

Berry Blossom

A floral CBD cultivar, Berry Blossom was bred by HGH Seeds by crossing Cherry Kandahar with their own Chardonnay. Buds are light green with scattered purple hues while the flavor profile is floral with overtones of candied raspberries and acai berries. This high-CBD strain is a great addition to their CBD collection and is a great boutique-quality CBD flower that can handle rough conditions.

 

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.