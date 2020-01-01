About this product

Sought after for it’s healing properties, Berry OG is a popular strain among people troubled by cramps, chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, and even depression, and anxiety. You will feel the stress fading away just after a few tokes. The Experience: Berry OG has an amber color and an interesting bouquet of pepper and spices surrounded by an OG Kush flavor with hints of berries. To really get the most out of my extracts I’m using an enail set to 485°F, dropping a dab the size of about two match heads on the nail I begin to breathe in. The effects after inhalation are awesome, I was slightly agitated before I started my little session here and instantly after I exhaled I was no longer angry… in fact, I was the opposite, calm and centered and all my anxiety was gone, all negative feelings instantly vanished. Very lovely experience. Color: Amber. Texture: Crystallized honey. Smell: Pepper, spices, OG kush, and notes of berries. Taste: pepper and spice Effect: After ingestion, a nice calming centering feeling took hold in my consciousness and shoved any anxiety I had out the window. Nice extract for daytime applications.