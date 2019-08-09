K8e07
on August 9th, 2019
I have a lot to say about this, but I’m too high to type.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Biscotti strain is a rare 80/20 indica dominant hybrid, that was created by crossing Gelato #25 with South Florida OG. The result is a classic cookies variety with an insanely delicious flavor profile.
on August 9th, 2019
I have a lot to say about this, but I’m too high to type.
Aurora Indica, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a 90% indica cross between Afghan and Northern Lights. This strain induces heavy full-body effects and a sedating cerebral calm. Aurora Indica is a potent strain for evening treatment of insomnia, pain, and other conditions requiring a restful night’s sleep. The short plants produce dense, bulky buds dusted in a thick layer of crystal resin. Different phenotypes emerge under different growing conditions, giving way to variable bud structures and aromas ranging from fruity to floral. Nirvana Seeds recommends a 9 to 11-week flowering time for indoor gardens, or a mid-September harvest for outdoor growers.