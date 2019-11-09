About this product

Black Jack produces a powerful, energetic sativa high that starts in the head and slowly permeates the whole body. Users report a lasting sense of mental focus and creative motivation that is generally uplifting, euphoric, anxiety-reducing and depression-relieving. Although there is a mild body high, this strain, like it’s Jack Herer parentage, Black Jack strikes a very good balance between cerebral and physical effects. The chunky Black Jack buds have a flavor profile that’s a combination of earthy berry, sweet pine, and citrus. With an aroma to match! Black Jack strain is a great choice for those looking for a motivating day time strain or those seeking to manage stress, pain, and anxiety.