Badbradjones
on November 9th, 2019
Loved it recommend it to anyone .
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Black Jack produces a powerful, energetic sativa high that starts in the head and slowly permeates the whole body. Users report a lasting sense of mental focus and creative motivation that is generally uplifting, euphoric, anxiety-reducing and depression-relieving. Although there is a mild body high, this strain, like it’s Jack Herer parentage, Black Jack strikes a very good balance between cerebral and physical effects. The chunky Black Jack buds have a flavor profile that’s a combination of earthy berry, sweet pine, and citrus. With an aroma to match! Black Jack strain is a great choice for those looking for a motivating day time strain or those seeking to manage stress, pain, and anxiety.
on November 9th, 2019
Loved it recommend it to anyone .
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.