Black Jack

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

Black Jack produces a powerful, energetic sativa high that starts in the head and slowly permeates the whole body. Users report a lasting sense of mental focus and creative motivation that is generally uplifting, euphoric, anxiety-reducing and depression-relieving. Although there is a mild body high, this strain, like it’s Jack Herer parentage, Black Jack strikes a very good balance between cerebral and physical effects. The chunky Black Jack buds have a flavor profile that’s a combination of earthy berry, sweet pine, and citrus. With an aroma to match! Black Jack strain is a great choice for those looking for a motivating day time strain or those seeking to manage stress, pain, and anxiety.

1 customer review

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.