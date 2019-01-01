 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Black Lime Reserve

by Emerald Family Farms

Black Lime Reserve

About this product

Black Lime Reserve is a 70/30 indica strain that descends from the Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush & Chemdog strains. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed. The aromas are highly citrusy, with lime and pepper being the most prominent on the nose and a full slam of lime and earthiness on the tongue. The high can be described as mentally euphoric, stimulating creative thought accompanied by a bit of a body buzz. It is energetic and socially uplifting in nature, but relaxing at the same time. You may find your mind is full of fun intriguing ideas as the physically soothing body buzz overtakes your core. This may lead to making plans for another day. A great strain for a day off with a light schedule or an evening of unwinding with some friends or a special someone.

About this strain

Black Lime Special Reserve

Black Lime Special Reserve
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.