About this product

Black Lime Reserve is a 70/30 indica strain that descends from the Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush & Chemdog strains. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed. The aromas are highly citrusy, with lime and pepper being the most prominent on the nose and a full slam of lime and earthiness on the tongue. The high can be described as mentally euphoric, stimulating creative thought accompanied by a bit of a body buzz. It is energetic and socially uplifting in nature, but relaxing at the same time. You may find your mind is full of fun intriguing ideas as the physically soothing body buzz overtakes your core. This may lead to making plans for another day. A great strain for a day off with a light schedule or an evening of unwinding with some friends or a special someone.