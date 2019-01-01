About this product

The Blackberry Fire strain is the 70/30 indica dominant cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. Having a 2nd place Best Indica award in the 2016 HempCon Cup on its list of accomplishments, Blackberry Fire is a crowd-pleaser in all respects. Exploding with all the flavor and potency of its parent strains. Flowers of this fruity strain give off the distinctly sweet scent of berry. A deeper whiff of the flowers may also reveal some hashy diesel notes that pay tribute to this bud’s Kush background. Blackberry Fire strain has an expansive smoke that’s liable to cause watery eyes or bouts of coughing. On the exhale, though, this thick smoke leaves behind a rich and slightly tart berry flavor. A great strain for relaxation and to help combat pain or stress. The deep indica effects are felt in both mind and body, filling you with a heavy body high and mental relaxation that leaves you sleepy and out of focus. You’ll experience a heavy couch-lock that keeps you immovable for hours on end. Effects: Relaxing, Soothing Flavor Profile: Berry, Sweet, Diesel, Skunk Aromas: Berries, Skunk May Relieve: Insomnia, Loss of Appetite, Migraines, PTSD, Stress, Muscle Tension & Inflamation