The Experience: A beautiful orange marmalade color concentrate with a pungent aroma of jet fuel, sugar, and sweet berries. Situated comfortably in the living room I have an enail set to 485°F and a dab slightly bigger than two matchheads ready to go. Dropping the dab on the nail an intense taste of fuel mixed together with the flavors of berries and cream bombard my taste buds. Once ingested effects at first are subtle, my eyelids have become heavier, my mind has become calm and centered, anxious thoughts are pushed out by ideas of eating leftover birthday cake, my achy lower back is numb and as time goes on I’m noticing that all of my physical self is slowly becoming that way. This one creeps with all of the above mentioned effects intensifying over time having said that I feel that this can be used for day or evening applications. Appearance: Orange marmalade Texture: Compote Aroma: Sugar and gas with a slight sweet berry aroma Flavor: Jet fuel swirled together with a fantastic berries and cream flavor! Effect: Sedative, it instantly calmed my mind and eased my anxiety and the muscle pain I seem to gather as I go through my day. A versatile concentrate that could be used for day or evening applications.